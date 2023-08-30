only on 6

‘I took cover': Puerto Rican reporter was on assignment when 2 people were killed feet away

Video shows the journalists scrambling to take cover

By Niko Clemmons

Video shows the moments a gunman opened fire outside a courthouse in Puerto Rico, a deadly shooting that happened just feet away from journalists.

Orlando Rivera Martinez, a news reporter in Puerto Rico, said he and his photographer were getting ready to record something for a story in Caguas when he noticed a man.

"I said to my photojournalist, 'This person gives me bad vibes,'" Martinez said.

Seconds later, he saw the man shoot two people feet away from where he was standing. Eight gunshots are heard on camera. Martinez took off running, like so many other people.

"He took the pistol out of the backpack and boom, boom, boom, and people ran,” Martinez said. "I took cover, I thought about my family, my sons, my wife, I needed cover."

In the video, another journalist is seen trying to run away, but he falls. Martinez's photographer is seen grabbing his camera. Then, officers come from behind holding their guns.

Authorities arrested Roig George Karakozian after they said he shot and killed Ángel Calderón and Rosa Calderón, who were brother and sister.

Investigators said they were all neighbors going through a legal battle over property and had restraining orders against each other. They were reportedly expected in court Tuesday because the suspect was accused of violating the order.

While he is shaken up, Martinez said this won't stop him from doing his job.

"I will stay with my family a few days, and I will go back to being ready and continue,” Martinez said.

