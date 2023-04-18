‘I was On Empty': Problems at the Pump Persist Days After South Florida Flooding

South Florida drivers were still encountering long lines and empty pumps days after historic flooding led to disruptions in fuel distribution.

At the Costco in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, a long line of cars stretched down the road as drivers tried to fill their tanks.

With 18 pumps and both regular and premium fuel in stock, one driver said the wait was only around 15 minutes, while another said it was around 30 minutes.

But that wasn't the case for other drivers, who said they visited several gas stations in search of fuel.

Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 17: A sign on a pump indicates that the gas station doesn't have gasoline on April 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Gas station had sporadic fuel shortages, and some long lines, throughout South Florida after the heavy rainfall last week flooded Port Everglades roads and disrupted the ability to move fuel from the port to local stations. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

One driver said after striking out several times, he waited a full hour to fill up and his only option was the more expensive premium option.

"It's been really hard. I left work, I went to like six gas stations and neither of them had," he said. "Just premium, that's it. I had to, I was on empty. I couldn't get to work on time."

Some portions of Fort Lauderdale experienced more than 25 inches of rain in just one 24-hour period last week, a record-breaking rainfall amount that left flooding damage to private petroleum companies at Port Everglades.

"The tank systems are fully intact. It’s just the pumping systems that don’t allow to go from the tanks to the rack," port director Jonathan Daniels said Monday.

NBC6's Julia Bagg has more on where you can fill up your tank after last week's storms caused problems with getting the fuel out.

Officials at Port Everglades said there's no shortage in the supply of fuel, but the problem is in the distribution.

In a statement Tuesday, port officials said more petroleum companies opened overnight and the majority were operating.

"The flow of fuel from Port Everglades can be seen at area stations as truck drivers work around the clock to resupply gas and diesel. Consumers may continue to experience delays and extended wait times," the statement read, in part. "Fuel ships continue to make deliveries to Port Everglades, which has helped retain ample supplies of all petroleum products coming into South Florida."

SE FL Fuel Update: Fuel supply @PortEverglades remains sufficient. Deliveries are anticipated to increase at a regular pace as semis work around the clock to resupply and deliver fuel to impacted areas. https://t.co/E63vghFWHz — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 18, 2023

If you're one of the many in South Florida on the hunt for fuel, there are ways you can check to see which stations have gas.