Ian Death Toll Rises to 12, Rescues Underway in Florida After Hurricane Causes Catastrophic Damage

Hurricane Ian tore through a cross-section of Florida this week, bringing torrential rains, ravaging communities and killing at least a dozen people.

As of Friday morning, more than 2 million Floridians are without power and there have been 12 confirmed deaths in the U.S. attributed to Hurricane Ian, which is now making its way to the Carolina coast.

One storm-related fatality was confirmed in Volusia County where a 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool and was later found unresponsive in a nearby canal.

A spokesperson for the Sarasota Sheriff's Office confirmed two Ian-related fatalities in the county. Another seven deaths were reported in Charlotte County, including six in the Punta Gorda area. The other two fatalities were reported in Lee County.

Rescue crews waded through flooded streets, using boats to save people trapped in their homes after the hurricane inundated communities in Southwest Florida.

Officials say 911 centers were overwhelmed by thousands of stranded callers, some with life-threatening emergencies. The U.S. Coast Guard began rescue efforts around daybreak on barrier islands near where Ian struck, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Video from the USCG showed crews descending from helicopters to rescue residents and their pets from homes flooded with several feet of water.

As of Friday, a revived Hurricane Ian is now headed for South Carolina's coast and the historic city of Charleston with max sustained winds near 85 mph and forecasters predicting more storm surge and floods.

The storm initially made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the country. In its path of destruction, Hurricane Ian cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses.

"We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude," DeSantis told a news conference. "The amount of water that's been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event."

Hurricane Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees after making landfall with 150 mph winds, pushing a wall of storm surge. Ian’s strength at the time of landfall in Cayo Costa — a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers — was Category 4, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever strike the U.S. in terms of wind speed.

"The impacts of this storm are historic, and the damage that was done has been historic," DeSantis said. "We've never seen a flood event like this, we've never seen storm surge of this magnitude."

More than 2 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday morning, DeSantis said. By the afternoon, Florida Power & Light officials said more than 700,000 outages had been restored.

"Charlotte and Lee (county) reconnects are likely going to have to be rebuilds of that infrastructure," DeSantis said. "There are crews on their way down right now, but that's going to be more than just reconnecting a power line back to a pole."

In Fort Myers, a few miles west of the barrier island where Ian came ashore, Valerie Bartley’s family spent desperate hours Wednesday holding a dining room table against their patio door, fearing the storm raging outside “was tearing our house apart.”

“I was terrified,” Bartley said. “What we heard was the shingles and debris from everything in the neighborhood hitting our house.”

She said her 4-year-old daughter grabbed her hand and said: “I’m scared too, but it’s going to be OK.” The girl was right. The storm ripped away patio screens and snapped a palm tree in the yard, Bartley said, but left the roof intact and her family unharmed.

Several bridges in southwest Florida suffered major damage in the storm.

A portion of a major roadway in southwest Florida collapsed after the impacts from the devastating landfall of what was Hurricane Ian.

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. It was unknown how many residents heeded orders to evacuate.

DeSantis said the images from Sanibel were difficult to see, saying the area got hit with a "really biblical storm surge."

In Port Charlotte, the storm surge flooded a hospital's emergency room even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, a doctor who works there told the Associated Press.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing them to evacuate their sickest patients -- some on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage. Bodine planned to spend the night there in case people injured from the storm arrive needing help.

“As long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters," Bodine said.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians had been given mandatory evacuation orders in anticipation of powerful storm surge, high winds and flooding rains from Ian.

Some chose to stay and ride it out including Rodney McDonald, who spent the night on a boat near Fort Myers. The 80-year-old McDonald said he'd survived five other storms on the small boat but the sixth was the one he'll remember.

"This one went all night and it was nasty," McDonald said.

Law enforcement officials in nearby Fort Myers received calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves.

Sheriff Bull Prummell of Charlotte County, just north of Fort Myers, announced a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “for life-saving purposes,” saying violators may face second-degree misdemeanor charges.

“I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County,” Prummell said.

DeSantis said more power outages were expected, and he urged people to prepare for extended outages. He said Florida will receive assistance from several states, including Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and New York.

DeSantis activated the state's National Guard ahead of the storm's impact.

The governor's declaration frees up emergency protective funding to address potential damage from storm surge, flooding, dangerous winds and other weather conditions throughout the state.

