Iconic Miami Guayabera Store Closing Its Doors After 77 Years Due to Pandemic

The iconic 8th Street store "La Casa de la Guayabera" is closing down after 77 years in business, the company announced Friday.

"It is with deepest regret that we must close our store due to the current pandemic, the uncertain financial climate and the lack of government financial help, advice and direction," a statement read.

The store will be hosting a closing sale event from Monday, July 27th to Sunday, August 2nd at its store located at 5840 Southwest 8th Street (and online).

Ramon Puig, the owner of La Casa de la Guayabera, opened his first guayabera store in Cuba in 1943.

"For the past 77 years, Ramon Puig Guayaberas has dressed U.S. presidents and world leaders, famous actors and performers, and our Latin community," the statement read.

"We would like to thank the millions of customers and friends worldwide who have supported us. It has been an incredible journey and we would not have made it this far without you."