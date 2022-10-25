Iconic Sweet Treat Destination Knaus Berry Farm Reopens Tuesday

If you're a fan of everything from delicious cinnamon rolls to milkshakes to fresh produce, you're in luck with the reopening of Knaus Berry Farm on Tuesday.

The family owned farm, located off Southwest 248th Street near 160th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade, will remain open until mid-April.

Knaus Berry Farms opened for business in 1956 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is cash only. The farm will also be closed on Thanksgiving.

