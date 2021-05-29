ICYMI: Florida Sued Over Law to Ban Social Media Content Blocking, Taekwondo Athlete Gears Up for Tokyo Olympics

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Florida Sued Over Law to Ban Social Media Content Blocking

Two groups representing online companies sued Florida on Thursday over a new law that seeks to punish large social media businesses like Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that will allow the state to fine large social media sites if they inactivate a statewide politician's account and will let any Floridian sue those companies if they feel like they've been treated unfairly.

NetChoice, a lobbying firm that represents Twitter, Facebook and other online companies, and the Computer and Communications Industry Association sued, saying the law violates First Amendment rights.

The suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee says the law prevents companies from protecting users, advertisers and the public from “pornography, terrorist incitement, false propaganda created and spread by hostile foreign governments, calls for genocide or race-based violence, disinformation regarding Covid-19 vaccines, fraudulent schemes, egregious violations of personal privacy, counterfeit goods and other violations of intellectual property rights, bullying and harassment, conspiracy theories denying the Holocaust or 9/11, and dangerous computer viruses.”

‘I Lost My Baby': Mom Speaks as Reward Reaches $67,500 in Fatal Shooting of 3-Year-Old in Miami-Dade

The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old at a party in Miami-Dade last month surpassed $67,000 Wednesday, as family members continued to plead for help from the community in finding the boy's killer.

Officials announced the reward for information in the killing of Elijah LaFrance was up to $67,500 through Crime Stoppers, Miami-Dade Police, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The reward increase came as family members were holding a public plea for information in the shooting.

"I lost my baby, I lost something that I can never get back," mother Terrissa Barron said. "Please say something. Please, anything, just please."

Controversy Over Plans to Build Inn in Historic Part of Coconut Grove

City of Miami commissioners voted late Thursday on whether to change the zoning in a historic part of Coconut Grove near Charles Avenue and Main Highway from a single-family residential zone to a commercial zone.

The change will open the path to build a 66-room inn, which will be called the Grove Inn. Behind the project is David Porter, the great-grandson of EWF Stirrup, a Bahamian pioneer in Miami who helped shape Coconut Grove into what it is today.

“The idea is to have a little bit of commercial development at that end of Charles Avenue to bring additional income our community,” Porter said.

The family business owns the property where the inn will be built, which is right across from the historic Stirrup home and behind the Coconut Grove Playhouse on a one-acre plot of land.

Taekwondo Athlete Paige McPherson Gears Up for Tokyo Olympics

With flexibility, lots of sweat, determination and grit, Paige McPherson is kicking up the competition as the Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner.

“It’s been a whirlwind. I’m just excited to get there. We're hopefully in the last stretch of the race," said Olympic Taekwondo athlete, Paige McPherson.

It's been a long journey to Tokyo but the Taekwondo athlete, known as "McFierce," is not letting anything get in her way of representing Team USA in the Olympics.

With the one year delay of the Olympics due to the COVID-19 crisis, McPherson spoke to NBC 6 about how she faced the training challenges with grace.

Dragon Boat Racing's Popularity Continues to Grow in South Florida

The ancient sport of Dragon Boat Racing is catching fire around the world and right here in South Florida.

For the past three years, the SoFlo Dragons boat racing team has represented the Magic City in competitions across the country. Once a week, members of the Dragons meet on the shores of Watson Island to practice for hours.

Team member Phong Luu says the team must be strong, but it’s also about timing.

“You can see the synchronized sensation. It’s not just about the paddling part, but mentally," Luu said.