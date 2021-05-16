ICYMI: Link Between Climate Change and Hurricanes, ‘Alcohol to Go' Remains on Sale in Florida

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Miami Beach Senior High Becomes First in State to Offer ‘Stop the Bleed' Kits

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami Beach Senior High School will be the first school in the state to offer lifesaving "Stop The Bleed" kits in every classroom.

The kits may appear small in size, but when you open them you’ll find life-saving tools that anyone can use - once trained properly - to stop blood loss on a shooting victim.

The idea has been Aimee Hershkowitz's mission for the past year and came about after the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, as gun violence is schools became a national topic of conversation. Many here in Miami-Dade schools, including the safety chair at Beach High, had ties to MSD and wanted to take the steps to bring those live saving items to the beach.

If you are considering bankruptcy as an option, there are things you should keep in mind.

Pandemic Debt: What to Consider Before Filing for Bankruptcy

The pandemic has put a financial strain on so many families, and some of you may even feel like you’re in financial ruin.

The number of people filing for bankruptcy has actually dropped during the pandemic because of federal protections. But if you are considering bankruptcy as an option, there are things you should keep in mind.

Click here for all you need to know in a story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

Alcohol sales and consumption have spiked dramatically during the pandemic as a self-medicating method to deal with the stresses of COVID. The Rand Corporation found in a survey of 1,500 Americans that alcohol consumption was up 14 percent last spring. Among women, it was up 41 percent. Health experts say these red flags can point to a spiraling problem.

Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill to Make Alcohol to Go Permanent in Florida

Florida restaurants will be able to sell cocktails along with delivery and take out food orders even after the coronavirus pandemic ends under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

DeSantis lifted restrictions on alcohol to go early in the pandemic as a way to help restaurants when they were temporarily ordered to not seat customers. Later capacity restrictions were put in place before all restrictions were lifted.

But alcohol to go continues under an emergency order DeSantis signed and the idea proved popular with customers.

Harvey. Irma. Maria. Florence. Michael. Dorian. Laura. Iota. These names are seared into our memories. Each one seeming to do something never before seen. And each one happening within the last five years. NBC 6's Steve MacLaughlin reports.

The Link Between Climate Change and Hurricanes

Harvey. Irma. Maria. Florence. Michael. Dorian. Laura. Iota. These names are seared into our memories. Each one seeming to do something never before seen. And each one happening within the last five years.

There is now overwhelming evidence that a warmer planet means worse hurricanes. Last year, NOAA Atmospheric Scientist Jim Kossin was part of a team that researched the connection between climate change and hurricanes.

Kossin actually found that a category three, four or five hurricane is now twice as likely in the Tropical Atlantic. But it’s not just about overall strength. Click here for the sobering truth in a story from NBC 6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin.

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia speaks with Chief Master Sargent of the United States Air Force, JoAnne Bass, about her honor and pride in being the first woman to hold that position.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Is Paving the Way for Women in Military Leadership

As the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, JoAnne Bass is proving that the sky's the limit for women in leadership.

With Military Appreciation Month in May, NBC 6 has decided to highlight Chief Bass as she has made history as the first female senior enlisted leader of any U.S. Military service. She's also the first person of Asian American descent to hold that title.

The responsibility of her new role is not lost on her as she represents almost 700,000 Airmen. Click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia.