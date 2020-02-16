ICYMI: Miami’s Longest-Serving Inmate Finally Sentenced, Teen Recycles Flowers for Elderly Patients

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Miami-Dade’s Longest-Serving Inmate Sentenced in 2005 Double Murder

A man convicted in a 2005 double killing and who is known as the longest-serving jail inmate in Miami-Dade County was finally sentenced Wednesday. Danyan Mangham, now 43, was convicted for the murders of Robert Berriman and Jorge De Los Rios Jr. 15 years ago. On Wednesday, Mangham received multiple life sentences during a hearing. "To have this stretched out so long, the pain doesn't heal," said Robert Berriman's brother, Chuck. "It's like having a wound and you keep peeling off the band aid."

#15YearsLater Danyan Mangham receives multiple life sentences for double murder back in 2005. Prosecutor said, “At least justice delayed wasn’t justice denied.” @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/yUysTuoxop — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) February 12, 2020

From Wedding to Nursing Home: Flowers Bloom Again In The Hearts Of The Sick And Elderly

Since September of 2018, 17-year-old Amanda Taylor, a senior at St. Brendan High School, has been running Blooms4Smiles, an organization that recycles flowers from events and flower shops that would have otherwise been dumped. Instead of going to the garbage, the flowers are turned into individual bouquets to be distributed at nursing homes and hospitals. "I would go visit my grandmother in her nursing home, and I would see patients without flowers by their bedside, and without visitors at all," Amanda said.

Big events call for lots of flowers, and high school senior Amanda Taylor was tired of seeing them go to waste.

South Florida Elections Office Reveals Attempted Ransomware Attack

A second South Florida municipality is dealing with a ransomware attack that affected operations – this time, an incident just weeks before the 2016 election. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that the Palm Beach County elections office recently found out about the attack while the current supervisor of elections was working with a new IT director. "I was shocked, didn't know anything about it," Wendy Link told the station.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was hit with a ransomware attack and is now being told to pay millions to regain access to information it stored online. NBC 6 Investigator Willard Shepard reports.

‘It’s Been Tough’: Wife of Firefighter Who Fell Down Elevator Shaft Shares Road to Recovery

A month after falling down an elevator shaft, firefighter David Gonzalez now has to go through physical therapy to learn small things again, like moving his legs. The recovery process has given his wife Alejandra Gonzalez more responsibilities. "It’s been tough balancing everything,” she said. In addition to taking care of the children they have, she makes frequent trips to the hospital, and is watching the medical bills go up. The family has started a GoFundMe account to help with those medical bills.

The wife of David Gonzalez, a Miami-Dade firefighter who is still recovering from fractures all over his body after falling down an elevator shaft last month, is speaking out for the first time. NBC 6's Derrick Lewis reports.

Man Who Tried to Sexually Batter Woman in Plantation Walmart Blamed ‘Sexual Urges’: Police

A man accused of trying to sexually batter a woman in a Plantation Walmart told police he had "sexual urges" in the store and was trying to "control the victim's head," officials said. Andrew Brooks Handley, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment. The victim told officers she was shopping when Handley approached her and started to whisper unintelligible things to her, then grabbed her and threw her to the ground and pinned her down, the report said.

Andrew Brooks Handley is accused of trying to sexually batter a woman in a Plantation Walmart. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports.