ICYMI: Shooting May Change Serving Warrants, Search for Missing Woman After Nearly Five Decades

Family Holds Rally to Demand Independent Investigation Into Broward Inmate's Death

About 100 people attended a rally Thursday in Fort Lauderdale to support a family who's been demanding clearer answers and more details into the investigation of an inmate who died after spending time inside a Broward jail.

The family of Kevin Desir is demanding an independent investigation into the 43-year-old's death. They also filed an emergency request with the Broward court Monday for the immediate release of surveillance footage of the incident they believe lead to his death.

State Attorney Harold Pryor let the Broward Sheriff's Office know that in addition to their investigation, an independent team of investigators should examine what happened to Kevin Desir.

Sunrise Raid Could Change How Warrants Are Executed: Expert

As the FBI looks into the tragedy that took the lives of agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin, law enforcement experts say the raid may be the catalyst to change how warrants are executed.

Doorbell cameras and other surveillance systems are fantastic for homeowners, but they appear to have also alerted the man who killed the two agents and shot three others.

Retired South Miami Police Captain Michael D’Angelo says cameras, like the ones where you can see if someone takes off with the packages from your doorstep, played a big role in Tuesday’s tragedy.

Fort Lauderdale Police Continue Search of Woman Missing for Nearly 50 Years

It's a case that has kept Fort Lauderdale detectives guessing for decades: Teresa "Bunny" Fittin was last seen on Aug. 1, 1975. At the time of her disappearance, she was 18 years old.

Today, she'd be 63, two decades younger than her mother Jocelia Travisano, who is still alive, on oxygen, and desperate to know what happened to her daughter.

Police say Teresa got into an argument with her boyfriend after returning from a bar. She drove off in her 1966 Nash Rambler and was never seen again.

SBA: Over 400,000 PPP Loans Approved in Latest Round

For more than 10 years, Jonathan Broder said he had seen his South Florida-based business grow.

But when the pandemic hit in 2020 and shut down courts, he said business essentially stopped. Nearly a year later, he said they were still struggling.

The SBA reopened the program in mid-January for businesses applying for the first time and for those that had already received PPP loans. As of Jan. 24, the SBA said it had already approved 400,580 loans, totaling $35 billion.

The Best of the Best: Meet the Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year Nominees

Four teachers have been nominated, but only one will be declared the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

This annual exercise in bestowing that title on one teacher is an impossible task. They are all deserving of the distinction, so we will introduce you to each of these remarkable women.

