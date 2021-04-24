ICYMI: South Florida Couple Attempts to Hold Wedding at Mansion They Didn't Own, What To Do If You Lost Your Vaccination Card

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

South Florida Couple Attempts to Hold Wedding at Mansion They Didn't Own

Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to their “dream home and estate” for their weekend wedding celebration: the ceremony Saturday, brunch on Sunday.

There was just one problem: The couple didn't own the 16,300-square-foot mansion and didn't have permission to use it.

The suburban Fort Lauderdale estate had everything: a bowling alley, swimming pool with a waterfall, hot tub, tennis courts, a gazebo and an 800-foot bar. Wilson said it was God's plan that the couple marry there.

Community leaders rally in support of Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie following his arrest on a perjury charge.

Rally for Runcie: Community and Business Leaders Show Support for Indicted School Superintendent

Call it a rally for Runcie.

More than 50 people, including politicians, business owners, and church pastors, gathered in front of the Broward County Public Schools building Friday and minced no words as they showed their support for the embattled superintendent, Robert Runcie.

“If you don’t stand for those who stand for us, then who do you stand for and what do you stand for?” asked business owner Basil Bernard, rhetorically.

The use of PPE has been a necessity for our wellbeing since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but sadly, not everyone is keen to discard them properly. Telemundo 51 Meteorologist Ariel Rodriguez reports

Improper Disposal of Masks Is Contributing Greatly to Ocean Pollution

The use of PPE has been a necessity for our wellbeing since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but sadly, not everyone is keen to discard them properly, and these actions are having a severe impact on our oceans.

At the beach, this has become the new normal, with an ever-increasing number of masks washing ashore constantly.

"The pandemic has been terrible on all accounts, and we highly encourage people to continue wearing masks," said Seth Bloomgarden, the chair of the Miami chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. "But when they do so, they have to take an extra step of responsibility. We're seeing more and more masks being disposed of on our beaches, on our streets, in our parks. And, you know, this is a big problem."

NBC 6's Carolina Peguero has more on the new information that could give details into the disappearance of Noemi Bolivar.

Private Investigator Believes Noemi Bolivar Could Still Be Alive

A private investigator believes 22-year-old Noemi Bolivar -- who Hollywood Police say has been missing for months -- could still be alive.

Joe Carrillo, who has searched for and found missing people for years, sparked activity on the "Bring Noemi Home" Facebook page, saying last month Bolivar initiated a text conversation with three friends, said nothing, and then mysteriously powered down her phone.

"I believe that was a message that, 'I am OK,' and the fact that she has not back communicated with anybody possibly could mean, 'leave me alone,'" Carrillo said.

Opioid addiction has been a persistent problem and it has gotten worse during the pandemic. NBC 6's Johnny Archer speaks to families devastated by addiction

DEA Holding Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

In an effort to curb the growing number of opioid overdose deaths during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Agency will hold its 20th annual Take Back Day this Saturday at locations across South Florida and across the country.

The event comes just months after a successful day last October, when over 500 tons of unwanted drugs were turned in. Over the last 10 years, more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs have been turned in.

“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” Acting DEA Administrator D. Christopher Evans said in a statement. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”

Your COVID-19 vaccine card is an important record... But what if you lose it? Consumer Investigator Sasha Jones has the steps you can take to replace it.

What If You Lost Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card?

