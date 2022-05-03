If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned, What Happens To Florida Abortion Laws?

The potential overturning by the U.S. Supreme Court of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide could quickly impact Florida abortion rights.

A draft opinion suggesting the high court could overturn the ruling was published Monday, and if becomes the official ruling could alter abortion access in Florida and other states.

Florida is already set to ban most abortions after 15 weeks under a law passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month.

"We are here today to defend those who can't defend themselves," DeSantis said at the signing. "This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses signing a bill that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

Under current law, abortions are allowed in Florida up to 24 weeks.

Those on the anti-abortion side of the issue see the potential Supreme Court ruling as a huge victory.

But for people on the abortion rights side, who were furious when Florida’s measure was signed into law last month and furious again after the draft ruling was leaked, there's concern that even stricter measures could be coming in the state.

Officials with Planned Parenthood in Florida said they're paying close attention.

"The Florida legislature has passed abortion restrictions every single year for the past 10 years and I can see them attempting to do more and so everybody needs to say stay vigilant, we need to vote, elections matter," Planned Parenthood's Laura Goodhue said.

At least one activist group has planned a "Reproductive Freedom" rally in Fort Lauderdale for Tuesday evening with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Senator Lauren Book and others.