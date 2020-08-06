‘I'm Alive!': Plantation Man Leaves Hospital After Long Battle With COVID-19

A Plantation man who spent weeks at the hospital battling COVID-19 after the virus spread through his whole family was finally allowed to go home Thursday.

After nearly six weeks at Westside Regional Medical Center battling COVID-19, John Place was discharged amid a celebration he said he'll never forget.

Place proudly wore a t-shirt that said "I'm Alive" and got up from his wheelchair to show everyone he could walk.

Family, friends, and hospital staff were all outside cheering him on to celebrate his recovery.

NBC 6 first told you John’s story in mid-July after his wife, Michelle Zymet, made an impassioned plea on Facebook for everyone, especially young adults, to take this virus seriously. The entire family got COVID-19 after Place's 21-year-old son contracted it at a friend's house, but now they’re all negative, and said they're thrilled to be reunited.

“I’m alive! That’s what I am. I feel amazing. I can't even tell you how I feel," Place said. "I’ve been in the hospital for over 40 days, I was on a ventilator for 20 days. This is the most amazing thing. I want to thank all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals here at Westside Regional Medical Center. They saved my life.”

Place said he has lots of plans, starting with taking his daughter swimming.

“This is a true miracle," Zymet said. "100 percent I believe in the power of prayer.”

