Investigation underway after worker dies in crane collapse at Miami's Mercy Hospital

A tragic turn of events unfolded at HCA Mercy Hospital in Miami on Saturday, where a crane collapse left one construction worker dead and four others injured.

"Today a tragic accident happened here on the campus of HCA, Florida Mercy Hospital. No patients or colleagues were impacted and our hospital operations were not impacted. Our prayers are with the families of the workers that were injured and the worker that lost his life," said Annabel Beyra, HCA spokesperson.

According to Asael Marrero, the City of Miami Building Director, the mechanical equipment involved in a renovation project fell onto the construction workers below.

Video captured of Saturday’s collapse shows the crane on scene with a logo from a company called “Sims Crane & Equipment.” The company is a crane rental service, according to their website.

"An actual piece of the crane collapsed on itself. So, OSHA's going to have to complete their investigation and come back with their findings as to what really transpired," said Marrero.

Miami Police Department and City of Miami Fire Rescue promptly arrived on the scene to render aid and secure the area.

"At 12:15, we responded to Mercy Hospital for a crane collapse. When we arrived on the scene, we found a roughly 200 foot crane had collapsed at its highest point that was carrying a load landing on workers that were below," said Lt. Pete Sanchez, City of Miami Fire Rescue Spokesperson. "We had an MCI level one incident, mass casualty level one incident, because of the fact that we had five patients that needed evaluation and assessment"

In an abundance of caution, part of the hospital was evacuated. Between six to ten patients were moved to a new location as crews worked to remove the collapsed crane.

A multi-department investigation is currently underway, including Miami Police Department’s homicide and crime scene investigation units, OSHA, and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiners Department.

Sims Crane website shows they have an office in Medley. NBC6 reached out to their local number and a man by the name of Roy Lineres tells us this incident is under investigation. When asked if they know what happened, Lineres says he has no idea and everything is under investigation.