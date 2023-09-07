WATCH: Investigators giving update on probe into Surfside condo collapse

Federal investigators are giving an update on their probe into the 2021 Surfside condominium collapse.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is attending a meeting Thursday of the National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee.

Part of the presentation will be an update on the investigation into the June 24, 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building.

NIST is only issuing preliminary findings. Final conclusions are not expected for more than a year.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The collapse of the 12-story oceanfront building left 98 people dead.