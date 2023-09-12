‘It hurts, every single day': Victim speaks years after abuse from South Florida band teacher

A South Florida woman who as a minor was the victim of her band teacher in high school, is speaking for the first time.

"It will never get easier to accept that in the most formative years of my childhood, I was being used by someone that I had put so much trust in. The weight of knowing that the relationship I once held so close to my heart was all just a calculated lie, is suffocating. It hurts, every single day," said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

Former South Dade Senior High school band teacher, Andrew Zweibel, took a plea May 23rd, 2023 after being accused of having a sexual relationship with his 16 year old student in 2017.

Andrew Zweibel.

In 2021, the victim contacted Miami Dade police and disclosed that she and Zweibel had been engaged in a romantic relationship.

Miami Dade police opened an investigation , which revealed that the victim and Zweibel engaged in sex in a hotel room. The victim, now 22, told police that she had befriended Zweibel, who was her band teacher back in 2017 at South Dade Senior High.

Miami Dade police placed a controlled call to Zweibel along with the victim, and Zweibel openly admitted that he and the victim had engaged in sex in a hotel room. Zweibel was arrested on November 6, 2021 and charged with unlawful sexual activity with specified minor.

Zweibel’s plea deal included three years in State prison followed by ten years of sex offender probation. He is set to be released from prison in 2026.

Now. the woman has a message for her former teacher:

"You could’ve been an inspirational figure to so many students, a real mentor. And while past students under your direction certainly viewed you as one, they certainly do not anymore. You have tainted so many cherished memories, so many formative years, with your despicable and careless acts… For years I have blamed myself, I have carried your shame and your guilt long enough. It is now your turn."