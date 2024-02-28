‘It's cruel': 4 dogs found abandoned outside Pembroke Pines animal clinic

Police are investigating after someone abandoned four dogs outside an animal clinic in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said the dogs were found at the front door of the Pasadena Lakes Animal Clinic Tuesday morning.

Photos released by police showed them huddled into two cages outside the clinic.

Police said each of the dogs are female and just a year old, and have found foster homes.

Officers were able to identify the owner but officials haven't said if there will be charges filed.

"We realize that sometimes circumstances may change and you may need to rehome a pet, but abandoning them in this way is not only illegal, it's cruel," police wrote on X.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs can call the Animal Assistance Program at 954-431-2200.