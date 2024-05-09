Miami

Man hospitalized after being shot in North Miami Avenue

Police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts at 3500 North Miami Avenue and found a man shot

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in North Miami Avenue Thursday morning.

Police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts at 3500 North Miami Avenue around 4:08 a.m. and found a man shot on scene.

The unidentified man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Miami Police didn’t provide any further information.

No information on the suspect or what caused the shooting was available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

