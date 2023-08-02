“It's insane”: Long DMV wait times continue to cause frustrations in Miami-Dade

Frustrations continue at South Florida DMV's, as many are fed up with the long wait times to simply get a driver's license.

NBC 6 has been documenting DMV troubles for more than a year now -- with the most recent report on people booking appointments to turn around and sell them for profit.

Signs now alert taxpayers that appointments are free and the State says it has cracked down on the appointment grabs.

As of Tuesday, the longest you have to wait for an appointment in both Broward and Miami-Dade County is a few weeks.

A Miami plastic surgeon has chimed in on social media, after documenting his experience while trying to renew his driver's license.

"I have delayed my day at work to try to get it done. I will say the past two months, I’ve tried to do it three times. I didn’t even come close to succeeding." said Doctor Rian Mearcks. "So, now I’m in the third line that you wait in before you check in for your appointment."

NBC 6 has once again taken these complaints to the State — asking what’s being done to help the situation.

“FLHSMV acknowledges the difficulties many have experienced at our South Florida locations. To address this, FLHSMV is in the process of hiring additional driver license examiners and increasing Florida Licensing on Wheels (F.L.O.W.) events," said the FLHSMV spokesperson. "Additionally, there are also a number of private third-party providers that can assist with testing drivers for an additional fee."

The State gave no date for when more employees would be hired.

Meanwhile, Doctor Mearcks is echoing what other taxpayers are saying — that there must be a better way.

“It’s incredible that this happens in today’s day and age right here in Miami is phenomenal," said Mearcks. "And think about the productivity sink this causes -- the amount of working people that lose their days for a piece of plastic. It’s insane.”