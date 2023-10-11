‘It's just horrific': Stories of terror in Israel shared by people arriving in Miami

Some South Floridians and others were still making their way back home Wednesday after being caught in Israel during the surprise attack by Hamas over the weekend.

Many people NBC6 spoke with at Miami International Airport were visiting Israel and spending time with family for the Jewish holidays when the attack turned their trip into horror.

"It’s a nightmare, it's bad, it’s really bad what's happening over there," said one man who arrived at MIA.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For many, there was relief mixed with lingering fear, especially for those with young children.

"It was scary, that's for sure, we had to go in a bomb shelter with our 2-month-old. We were woken up on Saturday morning, which was a holiday for us, it's supposed to be like the happiest day in our religion, and we just heard sirens and explosions and it was really terrifying," said Esti Staiman.

Others said they have loved ones headed to fight for Israel on the front lines.

"I have three nephews who were called up on Saturday and they're serving. I have 95-year-old parents who are worried about their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren, but they're not going anywhere," Jonathan Javitt said.

Orly Bussu, who lives in Jerusalem, said she didn't want to leave Israel but had to take a flight to Miami alone.

"I was thinking about cancelling it because I left my kids and I had to be here for work," Busso said. "It's very frustrating and I'm so scared to leave my kids at home and to be here, so, it's not easy."

Others said they came back to Miami to be near their family.

"To have landed here I feel better being close to my family, I have a niece and nephews that are young, and I want to be beside them right now, especially seeing all those children that were taken from their homes, from their beds," one woman said. "It's just horrific."