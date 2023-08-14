‘It's OK to come forward:' Miami-Dade firefighters claim co-worker sexually assaulted them

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter pleaded not guilty Monday to allegations that he sexually assaulted his coworkers.

Jose Lopez is facing four counts of attempted sexual battery.

Court documents state that in 2010, he forced himself on the victim, who was working with him as a firefighter. The woman said she was resting in a dayroom inside the fire station when Lopez turned off the lights, held her down by her wrist, and grinded on her. Court records said Lopez also stuck his tongue inside her mouth.

“He is a thief," she told NBC6. "What he took from me and us was not just taken in that instance or many instances. You took a part of our souls and we want that back and you need to face your justice — don’t be a coward."

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose Lopez

A similar allegation came out from another woman coworker who said in 2012, Lopez attempted to rape her on three separate occasions while she was sleeping in her dorm.

When she confronted Lopez, he responded, “I thought you were one of the cool girls,” according to police.

“For years I have been dealing with this on my own," she told NBC6. "Dealing with a lot of stuff internally, and when I found out it wasn’t just me, I knew I had a duty to have my voice to protect all females."

The victims, who still work as firefighters, said they kept their silence for over 10 years because they feared the possible repercussions. It wasn't until they confided in each other that they found some relief and the courage to report it to police. Lope was arrested in July.

The victims believe there could be more victims.

"It would be OK for victims to know that it’s OK to come forward," one of them said. "There is a support system."

Lopez was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. His attorney, Orlando Rodriguez, did not want to comment on the case. A stay-away order was issued.

If convicted, Lopez faces up to 20 years in prison.