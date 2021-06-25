Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Pitch in After Surfside Condo Collapse

Donations are pouring in after the condo collapse in Surfside. NBC 6 has learned recent Surfside residents Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have opened up their wallets to help.

The former President’s daughter and son-in-law organized a week’s worth of food for first responders and other people who have jumped in to help.

A source told NBC 6 the Kushners were not in Surfside during Thursday's deadly condo collapse. That source said the Kushners are supporting the community that has welcomed them and they’re praying for all those affected by the tragedy.

If you also want to help, you can go to supportsurfside.org, or click here to see more organizations that are also accepting monetary donations.

Rescue officials continued to search Friday and Miami-Dade's mayor said there's still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the Champlain Towers South collapsed.

As of Friday, nearly 160 people were unaccounted for and at least four died.