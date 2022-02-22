Jamaican Cop Charged With Smuggling Cocaine to South Florida In Her Body

A Jamaican police officer has been arrested after she was caught at a South Florida airport with cocaine she'd smuggled into the country inside her body, authorities said.

Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, had arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 3 on a flight from Montego Bay, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

The release said Allen, a Jamaican citizen and law enforcement officer employed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the last 18 years, was inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when she arrived.

The inspection found Allen had a package of cocaine inside her vagina, packages of cocaine in both bra cups, and 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach that she'd swallowed, the release said.

Allen was taken to am local hospital where the pellets were removed.

In total, Allen had about 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the country, the release said.

Allen was arrested and charged with importation of 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.