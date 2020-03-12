Jazz in The Gardens Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns: Mayor

One of the biggest events this weekend in Miami-Dade County has become the latest victim of the coronavirus crisis sweeping the area.

During an interview with NBC 6 on Thursday, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert announced he signed a state of emergency for the city that includes postponing the annual Jazz in The Gardens music festival scheduled for this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium as well as all events surrounding the festival.

“We’re going to look at rescheduling, but first we’ve got to concentrate on getting the community ready and preparing for COVID-19,” Gilbert told NBC 6’s Julia Bagg.

Gilbert said the decision was difficult but became necessary with the “quick pace” at which things were changing.

This year’s event was scheduled to feature headline performances from R&B stars Mary J. Blige and Jill Scott.