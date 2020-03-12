coronavirus

Jazz in The Gardens Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns: Mayor

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert announced he signed a state of emergency for the city that includes cancelling the festival

84432908
Getty Images

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MARCH 21: Jeffrey Osborne performs onstage at the 10th Annual Jazz in The Gardens: Celebrating 10 Years of Great Music at Sun Life Stadium on March 21, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Jazz in the Gardens)

" data-ellipsis="false">

One of the biggest events this weekend in Miami-Dade County has become the latest victim of the coronavirus crisis sweeping the area.

During an interview with NBC 6 on Thursday, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert announced he signed a state of emergency for the city that includes postponing the annual Jazz in The Gardens music festival scheduled for this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium as well as all events surrounding the festival.

“We’re going to look at rescheduling, but first we’ve got to concentrate on getting the community ready and preparing for COVID-19,” Gilbert told NBC 6’s Julia Bagg.

Local

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Confused About The Meaning of ‘Self-Quarantine’? That And Other COVID-19 Terms, Explained

Miami Heat 1 hour ago

Charlotte Hornets Top Miami Heat in Last Game Before NBA Shutdown

Gilbert said the decision was difficult but became necessary with the “quick pace” at which things were changing.

This year’s event was scheduled to feature headline performances from R&B stars Mary J. Blige and Jill Scott.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us