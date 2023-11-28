Jeff Bezos' multi-million dollar yacht, Koru, docks at Port Everglades

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' massive yacht has officially dropped anchor in Port Everglades.

Video captured by NBC6 shows the enormous 417-foot yacht docked in Port Everglades Tuesday weeks after the billionaire announced he was moving back to the Sunshine State, after spending nearly three decades in Seattle.

According to Boat International, the Koru is the world’s largest sailing yacht, and reportedly cost an estimated $500 million to build.

Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon almost three years ago and said in a social media post that operations for his rocket company, Blue Origin, are “increasingly shifting” to Cape Canaveral, which is about 200 miles north of Miami.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Coincidentally, on Tuesday, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to NBC6 that the company is searching for 50,000 square feet of leased office space in the Miami area as part of its organic growth over the past few years in the region.

Amazon currently has more than 400 corporate and tech employees assigned to our existing serviced office locations in the Miami area, but this office space would first base location in the city.

In October, Bloomberg News reported that Bezos had purchased a mansion in the area known as “Billionaire Bunker” for $79 million, after buying a neighboring estate for $68 million.

And in an Instagram post, the 59-year-old announced plans to return to Miami — where he spent his high school years — to be closer to his parents and his partner, Lauren Sánchez.

Seattle has been Bezos' home since 1994 when he started Amazon out of his garage.

The Instagram post includes a brief video tour led by Bezos of Amazon's first office, with his father behind the camera.