Jury Selection to Begin in Ball & Chain Owner's Lawsuit Against Miami Commissioner

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in a 2019 civil lawsuit by a nightclub co-owner who accused Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of illegally targeting his businesses after the co-owner supported Carollo's political rival.

The lawsuit from Ball & Chain co-owner Bill Fuller against the commissioner seeks about $8.2 million in damages, plus $10 million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit said Carollo should be held accountable for “…emotional distress and mental anguish, as well as the millions of dollars in damages he has caused. An award of punitive damages of at least $10 million must also be entered against Carollo to punish and deter such conduct in the future."

In a separate court filing Carollo’s response said, “The actions were not retaliatory and were legal and proper official actions intended to protect the health, safety, and welfare of City residents.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Records show nearly half a million dollars of taxpayer money was spent to defend Commissioner Joe Carollo in his ongoing dispute with the owner of Ball & Chain. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Carollo said at the time the ownership group was serving alcohol illegally at another business and that late-night clubs didn’t belong in the area.

“This man has got a history of doing what he pleases, in violation of building laws, code enforcement," Carollo said back in 2019.

Since then, the lawsuit alleged city leaders put in a plan to issue bogus code violations, and passed a law targeting Ball & Chain by creating new noise restrictions.

Ball & Chain was shut down in November 2020, and Taquerias el Mexicano was shut down back in August 2021 and has since been reopened.

The lawsuit says a restaurant manager was unjustly arrested, but the charges were later dropped.

Ball & Chain has since reopened, attracting locals and tourists, being one of the hottest spots, day and night, in Little Havana.

A second related suit names the City of Miami as the defendant.

That trial is set to start later this month.