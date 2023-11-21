‘Justice for Mike': Boy shot in the neck by stray bullet in Lauderhill dies

A 10-year-old boy who was shot in the neck inside his Lauderhill home has died, the child’s family told NBC6 Tuesday.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to an apartment complex last Tuesday on Northwest 19th Street just after 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a juvenile bleeding from his neck.

When officers arrived, they found the young boy unresponsive with an injury to his neck that was later confirmed to be a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the gunshot came from an adjacent apartment unit.

The family identified the 10-year-old as Mike Brenly Saint Jean. Mike’s father Paul Gregory Saint Jean, mother Berline Saint Jean and older brother Paul Greber Saint Jean spoke with NBC6 Tuesday.

Mike and his family

In Creole, Saint Jean said his son was sitting in the living room waiting for his brother to check his homework when a stray bullet went through the wall and in and out of Mike's neck. He passed away Sunday.

“It was really, hard, still painful, the family is really damaged, just shaken and it seems as if we're living a dream,” Saint Jean said. “Mike didn't get to live too long and we lost him, and to this day, for the family, it's still a mystery."

Mike was a typical 10-year-old boy. He liked games, was interested in football, and he loved life. He was one of three children. Although Mike was only 10 years old, he touched many lives.

"He was known for spreading love, always hugging people, really affectionate, caring,” Saint Jean said.

“We never imagined we would be in a situation like this," his mom said. "Mike is only 10 years old and he's never really been sick once so for that to just happen, nobody could have expected that."

Mike was an altar boy at Saint Helen Catholic Church in Lauderdale Lakes. At Park Lakes Elementary School, where Mike was a 4th grader, everyone was shattered by the news.

His assistant principal Terri Glasford said Mike stood out.

"Out of 950 students, we knew Mike,” Glasford said.

"Today I am celebrating the life of a student who spread kindness with such passion each and every day,” Park Lakes Elementary principal Rhonda Parris said.

The 10-year-old had dreams and a promising future, and now his family is planning his funeral.

"We want justice, at the moment what we would like is justice for Mike,” his brother said.

The family said they appreciate the support from Mike's school and their church.

Mike’s guidance counselor Donna Smith created a GoFundMe to help the family with medical bills and funeral costs.

Officials said the motive for the shooting is still unknown and said no one had been charged yet as the investigation is still ongoing. NBC6 reached out to Lauderhill Police for an update.