Parents demand answers after kids left at Miami-Dade Fair during field trip

Frustrated parents are demanding answers after they say their children went on a field trip to the Miami-Dade County Fair on Tuesday and were then left behind.

Kindergarteners and first graders from Charles R. Drew K- 8 Center left on a bus that morning to the fair, but at least three parents told NBC6 their child was not on the bus when it came back to school. One parent said she drove a couple of children back.

When the parents showed up at the school to speak with the principal and the teacher, they said they weren't given a reason as to how or why this happened.

"I signed that field trip form. He was supposed to stay with his teacher, not go off with a parent that's not even a chaperone on the field. She just came to be with her child," one parent said. "This is very frustrating because what if my son never made it back to me? Then what answers would you have for me?"

"I was angry because you left not only my child, and you left small kids — and being that it's so many kids coming up missing, that was scary," said another parent, who didn't want to be shown on camera.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed students were left at the fair and are working on finding out more information.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply concerned to learn that several students from Charles R. Drew K-8 Center returned to their school from a field trip with a parent instead of their assigned bus," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We are looking into the matter and will take appropriate action."