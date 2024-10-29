Knaus Berry Farm, South Florida home of famed cinnamon buns, reopens

If you're a fan of everything from delicious cinnamon rolls to milkshakes to fresh produce, you're in luck with the reopening of Knaus Berry Farm on Tuesday.

The family owned farm, located at 15980 Southwest 248th Street in southwest Miami-Dade, will remain open until mid-April.

Knaus Berry Farm, which opened for business in 1956, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is cash only. The farm will also be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

The Redland home of the beloved cinnamon bun reopened Oct. 29.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

For more information including a complete menu, click on this link.

Some South Florida folks camped out as early as 3 a.m. on Tuesday to be first in line for the sweet treats.

One customer said they planned to purchase eight dozen buns. Others were more secretive about their purchases as they waited outside the bustling kitchen.

"[I'm getting] whatever baked goods they have, usually the fresh herb rolls are really good as well," one man, who lives just 15 minutes away from Knaus Berry Farm, said.