A large brush fire had a section of Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the brush fire had Krome Avenue closed between Kendall Drive and Southwest 8th Street.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

#TrafficAlert



Krome Ave currently shutdown between Kendall Dr. and SW 8 ST due to a large fire in the area. pic.twitter.com/uKXlmAe9Sc — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) May 31, 2021

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.