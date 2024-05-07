Here's what was inside a time capsule hidden inside Fort Lauderdale city hall

Tuesday marked a new era for Fort Lauderdale as demolition of its city hall began and officials unveiled a special time capsule.

The building has been closed since April of last year when record rainfall caused flooding in the basement, leaving behind major damage.

A partial demolition happened Tuesday, and the city's mayor also opened up a time capsule that was found during an earlier demolition stage.

"In 1968, the Freemasons of the Grand Lodge of Florida left us with a time capsule containing relics from over half a century ago," Mayor Dean Trantalis said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Items inside the capsule included a Fort Lauderdale visitors brochure; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and United States flags; a newspaper, coins from 1968, the city's annual report from 1967, and even a film reel containing plans for the original building's construction plan.