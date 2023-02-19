Large Groups of ATV, Dirt Bike Riders Back on the Road Dangerously Swarming Across South Florida

The Miami-Dade Police Department is urging drivers to be careful this Presidents' Day weekend due to the numerous ATVs and motorbikes riding throughout South Florida counties.

On Saturday, the MDPD issued the following statement:

“Operating an ATV or other off-road vehicle on a public road or highway is illegal. Failure to obey traffic laws or lawful orders from a police officer will result in citations, fines and in some cases arrest. These vehicles are also subject to impounding. Driving on our roadways is a privilege that should not be abused.”

Last month, dozens of arrests were made and several ATVs and dirt bikes were impounded over the holiday weekend in Miami-Dade during a traffic operation that coincided with the annual "MLK Rideout," police said.

With many riders back on the road this weekend, MDPD said police units, along with local and state partners have been and will continue to patrol areas in an effort to deter the riders and/or detain offenders.

Let's work together to keep our roads safe! We will continue to protect our roadways by enforcing traffic laws and increasing patrol throughout the long weekend. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/ax4YgrJ1t4 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 19, 2023

The department added that safety remains the top priority and units will engage anyone who commits an infraction and can be taken into custody without jeopardizing the well being of other motorists and pedestrians.