Costco in Davie briefly evacuated after suspicious call about device: Police

A suspicious call about a device in a food container led to a large police response and evacuation at the Costco in Davie on Wednesday, police said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple law enforcement officers inside and outside the store at 1890 S. University Drive.

The normally busy parking lot was nearly empty as officers had the store's entrance closed off.

Davie Police officials said they responded to a suspicious incident at the store involving an anonymous phone caller who said a device had been placed in a food container.

The store was checked out with the help of K-9 officers and returned to normal operations, police said.

People were later seen being allowed back into the store.

Police said they're still investigating the incident.

