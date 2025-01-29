Davie

Costco in Davie briefly evacuated after suspicious call about device: Police

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple law enforcement officers inside and outside the store at 1890 S. University Drive

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspicious call about a device in a food container led to a large police response and evacuation at the Costco in Davie on Wednesday, police said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple law enforcement officers inside and outside the store at 1890 S. University Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The normally busy parking lot was nearly empty as officers had the store's entrance closed off.

Davie Police officials said they responded to a suspicious incident at the store involving an anonymous phone caller who said a device had been placed in a food container.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The store was checked out with the help of K-9 officers and returned to normal operations, police said.

People were later seen being allowed back into the store.

Police said they're still investigating the incident.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Broward County 1 hour ago

Woman charged in New Year's crash on I-95 that killed Road Ranger pleads not guilty

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Davie
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us