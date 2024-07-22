Last day to register to vote for primary election in Florida

Monday marks the last day to register to vote or change your party affiliation for the August 20 primary election in Florida.

The deadline to register to vote before the general election is October 7.

You can register or update your information on the Florida Online Voter Registration System. It also provides a breakdown of what you'll need to register and who's eligible, which can also be found below.

Eligibility requirements:

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Be a citizen of the United States of America (only U.S. citizens have the right to register or vote in Florida.)

Be a legal resident of Florida;

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered;

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote;

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.

In order to register, you will need:

Your Florida driver license or Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles,

The issued date of your Florida DL or Florida ID card; and

The last four digits of your Social Security Number.

You can pre-register to vote if you are at least 16 and meet all other eligibility requirements, according to the registration website. The pre-registration will become an active registration when you turn 18.