Last Week to Sign Up for Child Tax Credit Before Monday's Deadline

Parents across Miami-Dade County have just days to enroll in the Child Tax Credit before Monday’s deadline.

The program, part of the American Rescue Plan, is dedicated to helping individuals raising children during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Miami-Dade County is setting up locations across the county for parents to enroll.

“The 2021 Child Tax Credit can be a lifeline for so many families still struggling to recover from the pandemic, so they can buy groceries, pay rent or any pending bills,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Benefits for those eligible include $3,000 for each child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under the age of six. All benefits are paid monthly and eligible families will receive full credit of up to $150,000 for two-parent households and $112,500 for single family households.

To sign up, click on this link or visit any one of the following locations:

Miami Gardens - 16405 NW 25th Avenue

Joseph Caleb - 5400 NW 22nd Avenue

Edison - 150 NW 79th Street

Hialeah - 300 East 1st Avenue

Culmer - 1600 NW 3rd Avenue

Accion - 970 SW 1st Street

Frankie Shannon Rolle - 3962 Grand Avenue

Perrine - 17801 Homestead Avenue

Naranja - 13955 SW 264th Street

Florida City - 1600 NW 6 Court