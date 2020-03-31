coronavirus

Latest Drive-Thru Site Opening in Miami-Dade During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Hadley Park site is the fourth in South Florida offering drive-thru testing since the pandemic began

A new drive-thru testing site is opening Tuesday in Miami-Dade amid the growing concern sweeping the area in the ongoing coroanvirus pandemic.

City of Miami residents experiencing symptoms of the virus can get tested at Charles Hadley Park, located at 1350 Northwest 50th Street, starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for those who have made an appointment to be seen.

To make an appointment, you must call 305-960-5050 and be over the age of 65 at this time. Officials say testing will be expanded to serve those younger than that age at a later time.

The Hadley Park site is the fourth in South Florida offering drive-thru testing since the pandemic began – joining sites at both Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park in Miami-Dade County and C.B. Smith Park in Broward.

Tuesday’s opening comes one day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at the Hard Rock Stadium site in Miami Gardens that he was issuing a ‘safer at home’ order in the state to be in place for Broward and Miami-Dade counties as well as Palm Beach and Monroe counties until at least the middle of April.

Gov. DeSantis also signed an order allowing retired law enforcement and health care workers to return to their jobs during the pandemic to help.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiamiMiami-Dade
