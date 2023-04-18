Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Takes Steps to Enhance Downtown Charm

In Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, a charming small town known for its "no car needed" mentality, the local government is taking steps to enhance its downtown area permanently with outdoor seating and expanded sidewalks.

While some residents are thrilled about the changes, there's a bit of a divide between business owners and locals.

Taco Craft owner Pat Marzano explained how most of their customers prefer to sit outside rather than inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the town's accommodation allows them to expand their outdoor dining space. The town commission approved an enhancement project that will add new lighting, signage, planters, protective bollards and expanded sidewalks.

“As a result of COVID, most of our customers really prefer to sit outside rather than inside and if the town wasn’t gracious to doing this whole thing," he said. "We would be very limited.”

However, to make this accommodation, parallel parking spots will be removed along busy commercial boulevard and Ocean Drive.

While some residents, like Sam, believe it's good for businesses, they have concerns about limited parking. Sam has been calling Lauderdale-by-the-Sea home since 1999 and has seen this beach town grow to what it is now - traffic-filled streets, packed sidewalks and bustling local business.

“I think it’s good for the businesses, but we have enough business and I don’t know where the people will park," he said. "We have limited parking.”

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the town to allow businesses to take over a portion of the sidewalks and parking spots for outdoor seating, and now the enhancement project will clean up the makeshift dining space and make it a permanent addition.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Mayor Chris Vincent explained that the town doesn't want any more density. Instead, they want people to come and enjoy the town's restaurants, shops, and beach. If people want to be there, they will find a parking spot.

“We don’t want anymore density, we want people to come and enjoy the town and what we’re going to have to offer with our restaurants, shops and out beach and if you want to be here, you’ll find a parking spot,” he said.

Construction for the downtown enhancement project is expected to start in June 2023 and be completed in the fall of 2023, with the project costing approximately $1.45 million - a majority funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.