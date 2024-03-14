Lauderhill leaders address public safety concerns at HOA event

City leaders gathered with department and homeowners association representatives Thursday to discuss a lengthy agenda of issues impacting Lauderhill, including public safety, taxes, code enforcement and storm water management.

"We do this community leaders breakfast about once every three to four months," Commissioner S. "Ray" Martin said. "The idea is to make sure that we have a good exchange of information, and that you all can go back to your communities and share what's going on with all of us."

Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes and Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley fielded a number of questions about law enforcement response to mental health calls. The inquiries came on the heels of an officer-involved shooting in Model City last week, following which community advocates began to call for a non-police crisis response program in Miami-Dade County.

Though her officers were not involved in that particular incident, Stanley said that Lauderhill Police receive crisis intervention training.

"We get all of the officers trained through that because, again, you're going to encounter people out in the community that suffer from mental illness, and they have that training to know to respond to that call," she said.

Weekes referenced a new Florida law that went into effect on the first of the year, known as the Protect Our Loves Ones Act. The measure, SB 784, authorizes local law enforcement agencies to develop and maintain a database to account for those with disabilities, including mental health issues.

"The first thing that they're trying to do when they come on scene is determine whether there's going to be a threat to themselves or others," Weekes said. "If you could dispense that as quickly as possible, it makes it easier for you to get down to whether you ran that traffic light, or whether you're going to get a warning, or whether you're going to get a ticket."

Also on the traffic front, homeowners association representatives in attendance expressed concerns about the enforcement of cell phone laws for drivers. The state's Wireless Communications While Driving Law, section 316.305, took effect in 2019, requiring drivers to put down their phones and focus on driving. The measure allows law enforcement officers to stop motor vehicles and issue citations to those who are texting and driving. But residents said that they see violations of this law far too often.

"The law is like a blanket that protects you and warms you. We have to recognize that that same blanket can also harm certain segments of our community if it's not done fairly across the whole. So, my job is to make sure that each and every person that encounters the system gets treated the same way, and that they have a fair outcome," Weekes said. "We don't like to see the texting while driving. It bothers me, too. It bothers me when I see the young people do it. I see folks do it at every stoplight; every time they're at a stop sign. But we do not want to encourage unnecessary contact, more enforcement, that will be leading into more criminalization of a community, particularly communities of color."

Stanley added that the police department has an issue with residents not reporting crime, and encouraged them to make use of Broward County Crime Stoppers for submitting anonymous tips. The tips, she said, could be beneficial both in terms of traffic enforcement and more violent crimes, such as the city's homicides.

"Homicides have been one of our biggest issues this year to date. We've had seven, and, as I mentioned before, one is too many," the chief said. "If we do get that alert or that call, we can respond promptly and do what we need to do. So, again, just trying to solve crimes, and not having our victims and witnesses as just cooperative in providing us the information that we need in order to solve the crime."

Lauderhill representatives at Thursday's event also included Deputy City Manager Kennie Hobbs, who outlined additional funding allocations to hire police officers and firefighters.

Meanwhile, Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department Division Chief Ryan Gabner said that residents should start preparing for hurricane season, which begins each year in June.

"There is so much opportunity here," Commissioner Denise Grant said. "Continue to be engaged."