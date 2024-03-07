Man injured in police shooting in Model City: Sources

Authorities are investigating after police officers shot a man Thursday in a Miami neighborhood, sources say.

City of Miami officials said a 40-year-old was shot in the area of Northwest 7th Court and 58th Street in Model City. His condition wasn't disclosed.

The incident was a police-involved shooting, sources told NBC6.

Miami Police posted on X asking the public to avoid the area due to police activity.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Please avoid the area of NW 7 Ct and 58 St due to police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/CbxyVSJ5qS — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 7, 2024

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.