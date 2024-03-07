Miami

Man injured in police shooting in Model City: Sources

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after police officers shot a man Thursday in a Miami neighborhood, sources say.

City of Miami officials said a 40-year-old was shot in the area of Northwest 7th Court and 58th Street in Model City. His condition wasn't disclosed.

The incident was a police-involved shooting, sources told NBC6.

Miami Police posted on X asking the public to avoid the area due to police activity.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us