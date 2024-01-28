Lauderhill police search for answers after overnight shooting turns fatal

A man has died following an early-morning shooting in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Lauderhill officers responded to the scene along NW 15th Court just minutes after 2 a.m. where they found the victim lying in the roadway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews also responded before rushing the victim to Broward Health Medical in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive is currently unknown and there are no known suspect(s) at this time, according to Lauderhill Police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.