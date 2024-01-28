Lauderhill

Lauderhill police search for answers after overnight shooting turns fatal

The victim was found lying in the roadway just minutes after 2 a.m. Sunday.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has died following an early-morning shooting in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Lauderhill officers responded to the scene along NW 15th Court just minutes after 2 a.m. where they found the victim lying in the roadway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews also responded before rushing the victim to Broward Health Medical in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive is currently unknown and there are no known suspect(s) at this time, according to Lauderhill Police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Lauderhilldeadly shooting
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us