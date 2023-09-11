‘Let's go': Dramatic video shows police responding to fatal shooting inside Florida City Walmart

Nearly two months after a shooting inside a Florida City Walmart left a man dead and another injured, new police body camera footage shows the chaos and panic at the store in the moments after the gunfire erupted.

One of the videos obtained exclusively by NBC6 on Monday shows officers gearing up as they prepare to search for what's believed to be an active shooter inside the Walmart at 33501 S. Dixie Highway back on July 19.

"Where's the shooter at? He inside?" one officer asks his fellow cops as he arrives outside the store.

"Let's go," one of the officers says, as the group puts on ballistic vests and loads up rifles.

Video shows the moments after a shooting inside a Florida City Walmart that left one person dead and others injured.

The officers then enter the store with guns drawn and run toward the victim, who was shot and laying on the floor of a nail salon inside the store.

A woman can be heard screaming for paramedics as officers try to assist the man.

That man, later identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Baez, died from his injuries.

Police said the incident started with an altercation between two groups with three people on each side. During the altercation, one person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Baez was hit by the gunfire, along with an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet.

Three men were later arrested in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman, according to an arrest report.

Steve Lestin, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Roberto Dionandre Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Castin Hodge, 21, were arrested and charged with battery.

One of the videos released Monday shows Lestin being put in the back of a police are after he was taken into custody.