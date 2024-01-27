Life Time Miami Marathon and Half returning this weekend for 22nd year

The Life Time Miami Marathon and Half returns for its 22nd year this weekend, with tens of thousands of runners expected to participate. But prior to race day, participants and event organizers undergo significant preparation.

"Some of these folks have been training their whole lives to do that race that day," race co-founder Frankie Ruiz said. "Some training programs start 16 weeks out. Some start a full year out. So, these folks are, you know, they're not just waking up that morning deciding to do a marathon."

One such individual is NBC6 Producer Marcela Valdivia. She said that she decided to run her first-ever half marathon as part of the Miami marathon weekend when she saw runners racing through the city during the 2023 events.

"I've been in Miami for a year, and I think it's really exciting to be able to run the city that's given so much to me," Valdivia said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But, even previously having worked up to 10 miles, Valdivia said that training to run 13.1 miles was a learning experience.

"A lot of pacing, not running too fast, not running too slow, what you eat, what you do before a run, stretching, how you recover," she said. "It's all about training your brain. It's all about just starting slow and then getting better."

Ruiz echoed that sentiment, encouraging anyone interested in running to just take the first step. The Life Time Miami Marathon and Half also offers training resources for those taking part in the Tropical 5K, or looking to take on 13.1 or 26.2 miles next year.

"Miami Marathon is pretty unique because it's in Miami," Ruiz said. "The fact that it also happens to reflect what Miami is in terms of the participants, where they come from, the face that it's so international."

Ruiz helped get the race off the ground in the early 2000s, and its grown significantly since its first inceptions. The expo opened Friday, along with the Life Time Diaper Derby, and an evening briefing for participants running or walking the race for the first time. There are additional briefings Saturday, as well as the Life Time Tropical 5K and a cleanup event, followed by the half and full marathon races on Sunday.

"There's a full week of activity. This isn't just Sunday," he told NBC6. "Something real new is that we will be showcasing pickleball. So, this is where pickleball and running meet, at the Health & Fitness Expo."

The increased participation in events surrounding the race, as well as the marathon itself, has meant additional planning and coordination for organizers.

"We're actually crossing various different municipalities," Ruiz said. "So, we do work with Miami Beach, Miami, Miami-Dade County, the U.S. Coast Guard and various federal agencies to, actually, even the state, Florida Department of Transportation, to make sure that we get permission to use 26.2 miles of roadways."