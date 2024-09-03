Broward County

Lightning hits West Park home, travels through room where mom and 1-year-old slept

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

There were some frightening moments for a mother and her young son when their home in West Park was struck by lightning Tuesday.

The mother and her 1-year-old were sleeping in a room at their home on Southwest 33rd Court when lightning apparently struck a fence and traveled through the room.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The strike caused a hole in their ceiling and wall and sent debris onto the cribe where the boy was sleeping.

Thankfully, the mother and son weren't injured.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Video showed firefighters checking out the damage to the home. The fence was also damaged.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyWest Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us