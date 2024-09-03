Lightning hits West Park home, travels through room where mom and 1-year-old slept

There were some frightening moments for a mother and her young son when their home in West Park was struck by lightning Tuesday.

The mother and her 1-year-old were sleeping in a room at their home on Southwest 33rd Court when lightning apparently struck a fence and traveled through the room.

The strike caused a hole in their ceiling and wall and sent debris onto the cribe where the boy was sleeping.

Thankfully, the mother and son weren't injured.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Video showed firefighters checking out the damage to the home. The fence was also damaged.

No other information was immediately available.