Little Havana Store Celebrates 50 Years in Business Despite Big Competitors

Halloween is right around the corner and a Little Havana staple probably has everything you need to dress up.

After a few tough years because of the pandemic and competition from online retailers, La Casa De Los Trucos on Calle Ocho has been able to stay afloat.

Their secret? The management there says it’s because of the people that work there and the large variety they carry.

“We have an employee that’s been here since 1980. That’s 42 years,” said manager Jorge Torres. “Employees that have been here many years, decades. We try to keep consistent and offer good service. We also have stuff that’s fun. People like to have fun.”

They have more than 15,000 options for customers’ costumes. They acknowledge, though, it hasn’t been the easiest few years.

“The last few years have been very difficult because of the pandemic,” said Torres.

That trend is changing in a positive way.

A survey by the National Retail Federation found people will spend more money than last year on Halloween supplies.

It is expected that spending will go up half a billion dollars from last year… from $10.1 billion in 2021 to $10.6 billion in 2022.

The survey found almost 70% of people will spend money on candy, while 47% will spend money on costumes.

While some people prefer to browse online for spooky items and décor, Torres tells NBC 6 that small businesses are still vital to the economy.

“That's the backbone of this country,” he said. “We try to keep everything local and we try to have choices for people.”

The store has expanded its hours for the month of October. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., instead of 6 p.m.

Those two extra hours, plus being open on Sundays, are their way to ensure their customers have everything they need for Halloween.