Live radar: Rain soaks South Florida, with more expected this weekend

By Llarisa Abreu

South Florida was dealing with scattered afternoon downpours on Thursday associated with a front nearby which will keep us in an unsettled pattern.

Thursday's rain triggered a flood advisory for portions of South Florida but it was later cancelled.

On Friday, rain chances will be slightly lower, and most of the activity will be inland.

Tropical moisture will move into South Florida for the weekend, leading to higher rain coverage percentages, with 60% on Saturday and slightly lower on Sunday.

Any storm can lead to frequent lightning, downpours, and even some flooding.

