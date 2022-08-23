Live Updates: Florida's Primary Election Day

Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday as a number of important races were being decided in the state's primary election.

The most significant race Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's unopposed in the Republican primary.

That race pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val Demings faces three lesser-known candidates in the Democratic primary, and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio is unopposed.

Voters also will choose candidates in primaries for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats.

