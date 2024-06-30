Florida Panthers victory celebration highlights

Hundreds gathered in Fort Lauderdale to celebrate the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup victory parade on Sunday.

And although wet conditions delayed the festivities, celebrations continued.

10:30 a.m.

Before parade festivities officially began, the Florida Panthers took to social media, to show the Stanley Cup as it made its way to its parade bus around 10:30 a.m.

The Cup is making it’s way to you 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4DL4hFy59R — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 30, 2024

11:00 a.m.

The parade was set to begin along State Road A1A at Riomar Street. at 11 a.m. but stormy conditions delayed its start.

Cameras captured a period of heavy rain and even some lightning, but fans remained resilient -- sheltering under umbrellas as celebrations continued.

"It's just a little rain. We deal with this everyday," a fan told NBC6.

11:35 a.m.

By 11:35 a.m., rain began to lighten up, and buses began moving as the parade got underway.

The Stanley Cup made its first appearance soon after, around 11:40 a.m., with players taking turns holding up the cup as fans cheered on.

Fans also threw helmets and other items that players signed and tossed back.

The Florida Panthers also shared fans chanting "Barky" -- as Aleksander Barkov raised cup

SAY IT WITH US



BAR-KY

BAR-KY

BAR-KY pic.twitter.com/7RnZS7BNh7 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 30, 2024

11:50 a.m.

By around 11:50 a.m., NBC6 was able to catch up with Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice, who shared his excitement on the historic parade.

Maurice showed off his Panthers merchandise and he cheered alongside fans.

12:00 p.m.

As noon rolled around, police vehicles led the parade buses closer to the main stage.

Many were soaked, but excitement was not dampened.

12:20 p.m.

Nick Cousins hopped off his parade bus, and into the crowd, to celebrate the Stanley Cup victory with fans.

Cameras captured Cousins sharing drinks with fans and celebrating as he strolled down A1A.

12:30 p.m.

Matthew Tkachuk greeted fans down at Fort Lauderdale Beach. He even jumped into the water as celebrations raged on Sunday afternoon.

12:40 p.m.

A soaked Ryan Lomberg also hopped off his parade bus and hoisted the Stanley Cup into the air.

He walked down A1A as fans cheered despite rain still coming down.

1:30 p.m.

The ceremony officially got underway on the main stage around 1:30 p.m.

There were remarks from the team's CEO, president, manager as well as a Broward County Administration, who announced that June 30, 2024 has officially been named Florida Panthers Day.

1:45 p.m.

Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice later took the stage.

He took a moment to specially thank the fans for welcoming the team to South Florida.

2:00 p.m.

The ceremony wrapped up around 2:00 p.m. but the party is expected to continue across South Florida, all day long.