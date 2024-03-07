Local initiative, H.O.M.E.S. Inc., sparks hope in affordable housing

In Broward County, where the struggle for affordable housing weighs heavy on the community, there is a glimmer of hope known as H.O.M.E.S., Inc.

H.O.M.E.S., Inc., which stands for Housing Opportunities, Mortgage Assistance, & Effective Neighborhood Solutions, Inc., is a local initiative that has become a beacon of help for those dealing with housing challenges.

Broward resident, Owens Noel Jeune, was a young man facing family issues and housing insecurity. He found help when a friend introduced him to H.O.M.E.S., Inc. The organization not only provided him with a place to call home but also connected him with HANDY, a non-profit offering resources to local youth.

Through this partnership, Owen secured a job in construction, contributing to the very homes that symbolized his newfound stability.

Owen told NBC 6 News, "It's special because the people that they connect you with. It's like, there's no excuse for not having anyone around your corner, because everyone is there for you."

With the organization's support, Owen not only found a job but also received a recent promotion.

Linda Taylor, the CEO of H.O.M.E.S., Inc., takes pride in the organization's mission to provide affordable housing in Broward County.

She told NBC 6 News, "It is so hard to find affordable housing in Broward County. So we're proud that we're able to keep our rents at a rate that is affordable for those persons who are low to moderate income," she affirmed.

While affordable housing remained a persistent challenge, Taylor emphasized the existence of support networks and initiatives within Broward County. "There is help out there," she added!

For those interested in learning more about the organization or attending their special fundraising dinner, you are encouraged to visit https://www.homesfl.org