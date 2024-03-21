Local nonprofit aims to empower women in Little Haiti community during Women's History Month

During Women’s History Month, a local nonprofit called Pearls of Life has embarked on a mission to serve the community, with a specific focus on women.

Founded by Marjori Paul, this organization is dedicated to empowering females, particularly within the Little Haiti community in South Florida.

"As long as you are a woman, we believe in your power to change," said Marjori Paul, the founder of Pearls of Life.

Paul told NBC6, that the common struggle many women face in trying to balance various responsibilities, from family to profession.

This struggle served as the foundation and spark behind the formation of Pearls of Life.

Beyond individual empowerment, the organization focuses on outreach programs, particularly within the Haitian-American community, where discussions on healthcare are often overlooked.

“We understand that our community, especially the older the elderly population, they're not so turned on being compliant with medical treatment plan,” Paul said.

Despite the ongoing turmoil in Haiti casting a shadow over their plans, Pearls of Life is pressing forward with its annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon.

This year's event takes on added significance as it aims to raise funds for Haiti amidst the crisis.

This fundraiser serves as not only a means to support women's empowerment but also as a beacon of hope for those affected by the ongoing struggles in Haiti.

For more information go to https://www.pearlsoflifewomen.org.