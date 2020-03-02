South Florida Restaurants Working to Prevent Potential Coronavirus Spread

With two presumptive cases of coronavirus in Florida, there’s a greater emphasis on hygiene and sanitation with restaurants across Miami-Dade and Broward working to make sure customers are eating safe.

Companies are bringing in specialists to make sure locations are disinfected amid the growing concern this week.

Scott Murphy from Envirotech uses what is called a “virus eliminator” gun that can help disinfect an area for up to seven days with requests for their services increasing.

“There’s been an uptick of call ins, requesting not only that we are doing restaurants or small businesses but now we’re actually doing business parks,” Murphy said.

Politicians such as U.S. Senator Marco Rubio noted coronavirus cases in Florida had been expected.

“That should not cause us to panic, what it should cause us to do is number one to make sure everyone is fully aware to how you prevent this from spreading, what you can do to protect yourself,” Rubio said in an online message.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.