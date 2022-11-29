‘Locals Only': South Florida Influencer Hosts Exclusive Tour

Carolina Flores is not your typical South Florida influencer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, het post about the history of Miami made her an overnight sensation.

Now, Flores is hosting a special tour for locals that she calls the "Locals Only Tour.

The tour takes off from Bayside and shoots over to South Beach before crossing Interstate 95 to Little Havana and ending in Brickell.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Loving your city involves a really tough kind of love," Flores said. "We can’t just sit here and say 'oh, Miami's so great and we're the third-largest skyline or we have the largest collection of Art Deco and that everything is wonderful and rainbows and sunshine.' We have to give it a tough love and be aware of the things that are happening right now to make sure that we're moving forward in the best way possible."

Flores challenges her guests with little-known history and trivia as the tour moves along. She said she'd like to work with Miami-Dade County school teachers who'd like to take their students on a tour.

"The one thing I want people to take away from this is to not take advantage of the city,” said Flores. “To realize that we have a treasure here both in our economy and the way that things are structured but in the ecological side of it, the Biscayne Bay, the Everglades, the historical preservation of Miami Beach. We can’t just take advantage of the things we have here, these are things that we actively have to continue supporting and protecting."

Flores' next tour is scheduled for Dec. 8. For more information, click here.